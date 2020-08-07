Zillow CEO: Real estate market is beginning 'great reshuffling' as people seek more space at home

The U.S. real estate market is beginning to show signs of a "great reshuffling," as people relocate to homes with more privacy and space to ease working from home, Zillow CEO Rich Barton said on the company's Q2 2020 earnings call this week.

"I believe we are at the dawn of a great reshuffling," Barton said. "I'm sure I don't need to spell it out for you because we are all living it, spending an average of nine hours more per day at home. Zoom meetings are changing the way families think about space and privacy. Home offices are in high demand. Backyards are more desirable than parks and gyms. Work-from-home policies are eliminating the commute for many. There's an endless list of considerations."

Millions of people are considering moves for a slew of reasons, mostly to right-size their living spaces or get closer to family, he added. With some employers not expecting to bring workers back into the office until there's a Covid-19 vaccine, the work-from-home norm could last several more months.