Trump's ban of Chinese apps has lots of precedent in other countries, and Apple and Google comply

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Thursday ordering U.S. firms to stop doing business with popular Chinese apps TikTok, owned by ByteDance, and WeChat, owned by Tencent.

This comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in the week that he was calling on American app stores — which are dominated by Apple and Google — to remove "untrusted" Chinese apps.

"With parent companies based in China, apps like TikTok, WeChat, and others, are significant threats to personal data of American citizens, not to mention tools for CCP content and censorship," Pompeo said in a briefing with reporters on Wednesday.

It's unclear how the companies plan to implement the Trump administration's executive order, which becomes effective on Sept. 20, or the State Department program. Representatives for Apple and Google didn't respond to requests for comment.

But both companies have removed plenty of apps in response to foreign government requests. It may be unprecedented for the U.S. to ban apps on a national level, but other governments do it all the time.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, Apple removed 851 apps from its platforms in certain regions after legal requests from countries including China, Russia, Norway, and Saudi Arabia. When India banned TikTok and WeChat among other Chinese apps in June, the apps were removed from both the App Store and Play Store in that country within hours.

Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed app removals in China in 2017 by saying: "We would rather not remove apps, but like we do in other countries we follow the law wherever do we business."

If the apps were to be removed from the U.S. stores, the vast majority of Americans would not be able to download TikTok, which was the No. 2 free app on Apple's platform on Friday, nor WeChat, which is used by Chinese-Americans to stay in touch with family or friends with over 1 billion users worldwide.