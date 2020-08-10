How a payroll tax holiday might ultimately cost workers more next year

President Donald Trump's payroll tax deferral plan could result in higher tax bills for workers in 2021, tax experts said.

As lawmakers remained at a stalemate over coronavirus relief efforts last week, Trump signed a package of four executive orders on Aug. 8.

In one of them, the president called for the deferral of the employees' portion of payroll taxes from Sept. 1 through the end of the year. Other measures included an extension of unemployment benefits — albeit at a reduced level — as well as a three-month extension of payment relief for federal student borrowers.

Normally, employers and employees split the burden of the payroll tax, each covering a 6.2% levy that funds Social Security and a 1.45% tax that supports Medicare.

Social Security taxes are subject to an annually adjusted wage cap ($137,700 for 2020), but Medicare taxes continue to apply beyond that threshold.

Forgiveness of the deferred employee's portion of the tax remains uncertain, as this would be up to Congress.

However, Trump said in his executive order that "the Secretary of the Treasury shall explore avenues, including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay the taxes deferred pursuant to the implementation of this memorandum."