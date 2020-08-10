Is your kid emotionally intelligent? A psychologist shares the traits to look for—and how to teach them

As a family psychologist, I often stress to parents the importance of teaching kids emotional intelligence at a young age.

Research has shown that this skill set can be a strong predictor of success in relationships, health and quality of life. One study even found that children with high emotional intelligence earn better grades, stay in school longer and make healthier choices overall.

According to Daniel Goleman, one of the first people to raise awareness of emotional intelligence and author of "Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ," this skill set can be streamlined down to five core components.

Here's a look at each one, how to tell which ones your kids need to work on the most, and examples of how to do it: