It has 'never been easier to make money' on small and midcaps, JPMorgan strategist says

With one in every five small and midcap stocks still down more than 30% since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, it has "never been easier to make money," according to JPMorgan's Global Head of Small and Midcap Equity Strategy Eduardo Lecubarri.

His comments come as economic data mostly points towards a continued recovery for the global economy in July, while governments and central banks have deployed unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus to keep markets functioning.

"For every dollar that today is managed actively in the world, there is 80 cents managed passively with no regards for fundamentals. So the gap between fundamentals and valuations is actually pretty wide," Lecubarri told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Active investors use analysis and expertise to pick specific investments in an effort to beat the market, whereas passive investors simply track an index.

Most major stock indices are now less than 10% from the levels seen before the historic market downturn in March, but the recovery has been uneven on a sector level, with some cyclical sectors (those which broadly align with economic cycles such as autos and industrials) taking a deeper hit.