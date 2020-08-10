JPMorgan's chief U.S. equity strategist says investors should be looking to buy virus laggards

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

JPMorgan's chief U.S. equity strategist said Monday he sees an opportunity for investors to buy stocks that have been significantly impaired by the coronavirus pandemic, contending these laggards may lead the market in the next six to 12 months.

"The difficult part is really timing this. It's very hard to time this by the day, by the week, but I think this is what people need to be thinking about in the coming period," Dubravko Lakos-Bujas said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."