Outgoing New York Times CEO on the stock's 400% run and what happens there if Donald Trump loses

When Mark Thompson took over as The New York Times Company chief executive officer in 2012, the company's shares traded around $9 a share. Today, The New York Times trades at more than $46 per share. That 400% gain has been driven by a digital transformation that seemed unlikely to go smoothly when Thompson took the reins.

Thompson has announced he is stepping down as CEO in September. He'll be replaced by Meredith Kopit Levien.

Thompson explains to CNBC how he changed the company's definition of digital, what may happen to subscriptions if President Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden in November, and why there won't be a print edition of The New York Times in 20 years.

Here's the full Q&A: