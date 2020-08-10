Nikola shares surge as much as 22% on garbage truck order for Republic Services

Shares of Nikola Corp. surged by as much as 22% Monday morning after the company confirmed an order of thousands of all-electric refuse trucks for Republic Services.

The order includes 2,500 electrified chassis, with the option to increase the order up to 5,000 units, the aspiring zero-emissions truck manufacturer said in a release. The company expects manufacturing and testing of the trucks to being in early 2022, followed by deliveries in 2023.

The company's shares jumped 22% in morning trading to an intraday high of $44.80 a share before retrenching to around $41 a share, or about 12%.

The announcment of a commercial order is one of three milestones Nikola promised investors it would deliver on this year. The others are partnerships for manufacturing of its all-electric Badger pickup and hydrogen fueling stations for its semi-trucks.

Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton in a statement said the "refuse market is one of the most stable markets in the industry and provides long-term shareholder value."

Nikola says the truck is expected to offer up to 150 miles on a single charge, according to a release. The truck is expected to outperform current diesel and natural gas competitors, according to the company.