Royal Caribbean stock rises as executives tout 'remarkable' demand for 2021 cruises

Shares of Royal Caribbean jumped 10% Monday after executives said there was pent-up demand and "remarkable" bookings for its international cruises in 2021, despite reporting a $1.6 billion loss for the second quarter and a cash burn rate in excess of $250 million a month.

The industry suspended global operations about five months ago after several outbreaks of the coronavirus left passengers and crew under quarantine aboard ships, drawing international attention. Much of the cruise industry, including Royal, initially suspended sailings until mid-April only to extend it several times. Most cruise operators now say they don't expect to be sailing again until at least Oct. 31.

But shares of Royal continue to recover from its low of $19.25 per share in March, rising to more than $57 per share on Monday as executives tout a strong financial position and hopeful year-ahead bookings. The company hit a 12-month high of $135.32 a share in January.

"I think we are seeing that there is a pent-up demand. People are frustrated being at home and being isolated," Royal CEO Richard Fain said in an interview with CNBC's Seema Mody on "Squawk on the Street" after the company reported earnings. "I don't think that's a surprise."

The company's core destinations, which include Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe, are already popular for the 2021 season, Royal CFO Jason Liberty said on a conference call with analysts earlier Monday. While many of the new bookings are actually rescheduled cruises that were canceled due to the pandemic, "more than 60% of our bookings received since mid-May have been new bookings," Liberty said.

"We have been both humbled and surprised with the amount of bookings we're seeing for 2021 with literally no marketing efforts. And frankly, very little good news," Fain said on the call. "But the tone of our bookings, especially as we get into the second half of 2021, has been encouraging. Our guests want to come back... Families want and need to vacation."