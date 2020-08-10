Salesforce dumps Zoom shares after more than tripling its money since 2019 IPO

Salesforce more than tripled its money on Zoom, after investing $100 million in the video-calling software vendor's IPO last year.

According to a regulatory filing published on Monday, Salesforce sold all of its 2.8 million Zoom shares in the second quarter. Through its venture arm, Salesforce has invested in numerous cloud software companies in recent years, though its only remaining public holding is in SurveyMonkey, according to the filing.

Zoom went public at $36 a share in April 2019. The stock rocketed out of the gate and has continued rallying ever since, jumping 267% this year as the coronavirus pandemic has led to surging demand for Zoom's software from employees, students and families who are stuck at home. The S&P 500 is up just 4% this year.