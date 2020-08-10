There are six major forces that could derail the crowded tech trade, Citi says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Tech stocks have roared past the broader market this year, but political risks and a changing economy could close the gap, according to a new note from Citi.

The bank's analysts identified six risk factors for the dominance of tech stocks, but pointed out that they are not calling for a bubble to burst but instead a regression to the rest of the market.

"We have stressed on numerous occasions that this is not a replay of 2000-02, with a market meltdown impact, but relative underperformance is plausible heading towards 2021, especially given the crowded nature of tech investing already," the note said.