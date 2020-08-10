This growth fund's top 5 holdings have all more than doubled this year

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Many of the holdings in BNY Mellon's Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund have benefited from the "unexpected catalyst" of Covid-19, but portfolio manager John Porter said they were all poised to outperform regardless of the pandemic, and will continue to offer attractive returns even after it abates, since they're businesses that are focused on the digital transformation.

The mutual fund, which trades under the ticker SDSCX and has $3.4 billion in total assets, has gained more than 36% this year, far outperforming the S&P 500's 3% return. Eight of the fund's top ten holdings — all of which were purchased prior to the pandemic — including Teladoc and Peloton, have seen their shares more than double since the start of the year. All were purchased by the fund before the pandemic hit.

And this year's performance is hardly an anomaly. Over the last five years the fund has posted an annual average return of 19.18%, beating the S&P as well as 95% of its competitors, according to data from Morningstar. Over the last 10 years, the fund has outperformed 97% of its peers.

Porter, who's been at the helm since 2017, described his team as "pure-bread growth investors."