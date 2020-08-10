Trump urges Americans to stop politicizing the coronavirus, blames China

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 8, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Monday urged Americans to stop politicizing the coronavirus, only to blame the outbreak in the United States on China moments later.

"We must stop politicizing the virus, but instead must be united in our condemnation of how this virus came to America, how this virus came to the world," Trump said during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. "And we're going to figure it out and we're going to find out and we're very angry about it."

Moments later, Trump blamed China while discussing extending a freeze on home evictions due to the pandemic. He signed an executive order Saturday extending the federal protections from evictions.

"It's not their fault. The virus came from China. It's China's fault," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.