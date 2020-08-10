Watch live: Trump holds briefing as lawmakers try to restart coronavirus relief bill talks

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press briefing on Monday as White House officials indicate that they're open to restarting negotiations on the upcoming coronavirus relief bill.

Lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on the bill, with the parties remaining at odds over enhanced jobless benefits, among other issues.

Democrats on Friday suggested that Republicans were not willing to collaborate to come to an agreement on the bill, leading Trump to announce later in the day that he would act on his own through executive orders.

Over the weekend Trump signed four executive orders intended to alleviate the economic effects of the pandemic. The orders extend unemployment benefits, provide a payroll tax holiday, defer student loan payments through 2020 and extend the federal protections from evictions.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House wanted to resume talks with Democratic lawmakers and would offer more aid money to reach a compromise.

"The president is determined to spend what we need to spend. ... We're prepared to put more money on the table," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 19.9 million confirmed cases and over 732,128 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 5 million cases and at least 162,950 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

