Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed executive orders that continue the distribution of expanded unemployment benefits, defer student loan payments through 2020 and provide a payroll tax holiday . Still, Trump's orders face a legal challenge as continuing the programs would require federal funding, which Congress controls. "While this move by Trump may lead to legal challenges, politically it puts pressure on Congress to reach a deal," notes one market expert.

Boeing and Caterpillar rose 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively, to lead the Dow higher. Those gains helped offset losses from shares of major tech companies. Microsoft slid 2% and Facebook dipped 2%. Amazon slid 0.6%.

BioNTech is set to report earnings on Tuesday. Producer price index data is also set for release.

