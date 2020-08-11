5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures rise as S&P 500 inches closer to its record high

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday as the S&P 500 tried to reach the all-time high set in February. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 280 points, or 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded higher by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. The S&P 500 entered the session less than 1% from its Feb. 19 record of 3,393.52. The recent move toward that all-time high comes despite uncertainty over a new coronavirus stimulus package and a lack of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

2. Vladimir Putin claims Russia has registered first coronavirus vaccine worldwide

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of what he claims to be the world's first coronavirus vaccine. "As far as I know, a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection has been registered this morning, for the first time in the world," Putin reportedly said in a meeting with government officials. To be sure, there is skepticism about how Russia could produce a safe vaccine so quickly, but the news has lifted market sentiment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address to the nation in Russia's Tver region on June 30, 2020. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

3. Trump says he is 'seriously' considering capital gains tax cut

President Donald Trump said on Monday he was "seriously" considering a reduction in capital gains taxes as part of the administration's efforts to create more jobs after the coronavirus outbreak. He also said the administration is looking into a "tax cut for middle-class families." Those comments came after Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief measures that recently expired. Those orders also included a payroll tax holiday, which critics say would hurt programs such as Social Security.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7, 2020. Joshua Roberts | Reuters

4. Global coronavirus cases top 20 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 20 million, with more than 5 million coming from the U.S. alone, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, the virus has killed more than 700,000 people globally. To be sure, recent data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day average of confirmed cases to be trending lower in certain countries, including the U.S.

Medics transfer a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance outside of Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital where Coronavirus patients are treated in Coral Gables near Miami, on July 30, 2020. Chandan Khanna | AFP | Getty Images

5. Bank and tech giants pledge to hire 100,000 minority New Yorkers

Leaders from 27 companies —including JPMorgan Chase, IBM, Amazon and Microsoft — are forming a group aimed at boosting hiring within minority groups in New York. The group aims to hire 100,000 people from low-income Black, Latinx and Asian communities by 2030. "Many New Yorkers are stuck in low-paying jobs that could be lost in the future or are struggling to navigate the labor market" during the pandemic, said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.