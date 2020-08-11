What to do if you're at risk of eviction

Alaina Lattin was served an eviction notice last month at her home in Conroe, Texas.

"It was a very loud banging," Lattin, 32, said. "They just kept screaming, 'Leasing office! Leasing office!'" Now, the single mother is worried that she and her four children will become homeless.

Lattin is one of millions of Americans facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even as unemployment levels remain at historic highs and cases of the virus continue to surge, the federal eviction moratorium in the first stimulus package was allowed to expire at the end of last month.

President Donald Trump said the executive action he took over the weekend would help keep renters in their homes, but advocates say the move won't actually do much.

"It creates the impression that something was done when, in fact, nothing was done," said John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.

Meanwhile, statewide bans on evictions have ended in more than 30 states. By one estimate, some 40 million Americans could lose their homes during the public health crisis, four times the amount seen during the Great Recession.

"The United States is facing the most severe housing crisis in history," said Emily Benfer, visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University.

Even though most relief measures have dried up by now, there might be rules in place to help keep you in your home.

The CARES Act passed in March banned evictions in properties with federally backed mortgages and for tenants who receive government-assisted housing. That protection expired on July 24.

Still, landlords must give tenants who were protected by the CARES Act at least 30 days notice before they evict them, said Alexis Erkert, a lawyer at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.