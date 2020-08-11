As Airbnb struggles with plunge in travel ahead of IPO, hosts are complaining about missing payments

It's been a brutal few months for Airbnb hosts, who count on income from the home-sharing site to help make ends meet. The coronavirus pandemic has battered the travel and hospitality industry, particularly in big cities, leaving vacation rentals vacant for extended stretches of time.

But lost revenue isn't the only problem hosts are facing. Even for the nights they are able to book guests, some property owners are complaining of late and missing payments from Airbnb.

Before Covid-19 forced millions of Americans to shelter in place, Airbnb hosts typically received payments from the company within a day after check-in. Airbnb takes payments from visitors on its website and then remits the money, minus a fee, to the host.

Now, some Airbnb hosts say payments from the company are taking much longer to arrive or they are outright disappearing from their online dashboards. Missing and delayed payments present another issue for Airbnb to address as it prepares to go public, potentially this year. The company plans to submit a confidential filing with the SEC this month, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC.

In an emailed statement last week, an Airbnb spokesperson said that the company "identified a small technical issue with our robust fraud protection system, affecting fewer than one in 1,000 hosts on the platform." The company said, "We expect imminent resolution for the impacted hosts."

Deric Mathew manages 26 short-term vacation units throughout Florida. Prior to Covid-19, he exclusively listed the units on Airbnb. But since March, Mathew said he has noticed that Airbnb has failed to pay him on multiple occasions, and that missed payments add up to $3,000 to $4,000.

Most recently, Mathew was owed $726 for a guest's stay on July 18. Unable to get sufficient help from the company's host support service, Mathew said he decided to no longer list his properties exclusively on Airbnb and said his issue with the company remains unresolved.

"Us little guys, we look at this company — they're like our livelihood," Mathew said. "But they've really truly shown their true colors over the past couple months. When things went bad, they only looked out for themselves."