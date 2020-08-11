McConnell urges White House, Democrats to restart coronavirus relief negotiations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, wears a protective mask as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed Democrats and the White House to restart coronavirus relief talks on Tuesday as an impasse over aid leaves millions scrambling to cover bills.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last met Friday, when their negotiations stalled. The sides have not huddled since, even as the expiration of lifelines last month leaves many Americans facing the prospect of financial ruin.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has not joined in the talks but set down a marker last month when the Senate GOP released its pandemic aid bill. On Tuesday, he told Fox News that "the American people are sick of the stalemate" after another day passed with no formal discussions between Democrats and the Trump administration.

"I think it's time for everybody to get back to the table, and let's get a deal done," he said.

Activity in Congress has all but stopped as the United States struggles to combat the economic and health-care crises created by the pandemic. As the country tries to curb ongoing outbreaks, it has reported more than 5.1 million Covid-19 cases and at least 164,000 deaths from the disease.

The unemployment rate stands above 10%, even after three strong months of job growth.