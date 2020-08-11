Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist says tech is still the best long-term bet

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist told CNBC on Tuesday that technology stocks still offer long-term investors the best growth potential despite a recent rotation into value-oriented names.

"The idea of better growth still rests with technology," David Kostin said on "Squawk on the Street," adding the low-interest rate policy that is likely to persist for years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic further benefits those stocks.

"The better growth long-term is more valuable, is more prized, in a low-rate environment. So that's the story, if you will, behind the tech argument. That's what I would put forward as to why to focus on the longer-term growth."