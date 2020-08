(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Nikola's announcement that it will provide at least 2,500 all-electric refuse trucks for Republic Services is "providing early elements of validation" for the newly public electric vehicle maker, Deutsche Bank said Tuesday.

In a note to clients the firm re-iterated its short-term catalyst call buy rating on shares, saying the company is likely to announce additional key milestones and partnerships over the coming months.