Tesla announces five-for-one stock split

Tesla announced a five-for-one stock split on Tuesday evening. The split goes into effect on August 31.

Tesla shares rose more than 6% in post-market trading even though the stock split changes nothing fundamental about the stock. Theoretically, the move could mean more smaller investors could afford the stock, but those investors are minuscule compared to major institutions. What's more, most brokerages offer fractional trading now anyways, allowing small traders to buy a slice of expensive stocks.