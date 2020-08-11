Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Honeywell, Zynga, Livongo Health & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
RBC said in its downgrade of the stock that the company is likely to "lag" in a cyclical rebound but that patient investors would eventually be "rewarded."
"We are downgrading Honeywell from Outperform to Sector Perform, primarily driven by our sector call to increase cyclical exposure. Honeywell ranks among the best-in-class Multi-Industry operators, but remains in the throes of protracted downturns in commercial aero (~25% of sales) and oil & gas (~15%). As a result, we believe Honeywell is likely to lag in a cyclical rebound. Patient investors may ultimately be rewarded."
Atlantic Equities downgraded the insurance company and said its catastrophe losses have been "higher than expected" due to the coronavirus
"TRV has navigated the crisis well with a net impact of only $50m so far from COVID-19 and the stock has rallied 35% since we upgraded to Overweight. However, catastrophe losses have been much higher than expected which has dampened book value of equity per share growth. With the stock now trading at 1.2x BVPS and with a forecast return on equity of 10-11%, we believe that the stock is at fair value, hence our downgrade to Neutral."