Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Honeywell, Zynga, Livongo Health & more

Atlantic Equities downgraded the insurance company and said its catastrophe losses have been "higher than expected" due to the coronavirus

"TRV has navigated the crisis well with a net impact of only $50m so far from COVID-19 and the stock has rallied 35% since we upgraded to Overweight. However, catastrophe losses have been much higher than expected which has dampened book value of equity per share growth. With the stock now trading at 1.2x BVPS and with a forecast return on equity of 10-11%, we believe that the stock is at fair value, hence our downgrade to Neutral."