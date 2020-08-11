Skip Navigation
Wall Street is worried China will retaliate against companies like Apple and Tesla after TikTok ban

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Trump signs executive orders to ban TikTok and WeChat from US in 45 days
The Trump administration's ban on TikTok is worrying Wall Street about a possible retaliation from China, with some of the high-flying technology darlings as the targets. 

Analysts caution investors about U.S. stocks with revenue exposure to China like Apple and Tesla, among others. 

"We caution that the Chinese government has historically exercised wide discretion in pressuring foreign companies, particularly in periods of geopolitical tension," AB Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi told clients. 