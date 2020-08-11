Watch live: Pan American Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Pan American Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak in the Americas.

The U.S., Brazil and Mexico rank among the countries with the highest numbers of reported coronavirus cases across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University. Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO and World Health Organization regional director for the Americas, is scheduled to speak alongside other PAHO officials.

On Monday, the WHO said there are signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus, though there are now more than 20 million reported cases of Covid-19 across the globe and at least 737,000 deaths. The U.S., Brazil and Mexico have reported more than 40% of the world's total coronavirus deaths, per Johns Hopkins' data.

"I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference from the agency's Geneva headquarters. "But I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope, and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is, it's never too late to turn the Covid-19 outbreak around."

PAHO's press briefing also comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of what Russia claims to be the first vaccine for the coronavirus in the world.

