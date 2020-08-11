Watch live: Trump holds briefing as coronavirus relief talks remain in limbo

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press briefing on Tuesday as the upcoming coronavirus relief bill remains in limbo.

It is likely Trump will also address Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate in this fall's election.

Talks between the White House and lawmakers have stalled, as they find themselves at odds over enhanced jobless benefits, among other issues.

But White House officials and Democratic leaders have indicated that they're open to restarting negotiations.

Democrats on Friday suggested that Republicans were not willing to collaborate to come to an agreement on the bill, leading Trump to announce later in the day that he would act on his own through executive orders.

Over the weekend Trump signed four executive orders intended to alleviate the economic effects of the pandemic. The orders extend unemployment benefits, provide a payroll tax holiday, defer student loan payments through 2020 and extend the federal protections from evictions.

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House wanted to resume talks with Democratic lawmakers and would offer more aid money to reach a compromise.

"The president is determined to spend what we need to spend. ... We're prepared to put more money on the table," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 20.1 million confirmed cases and over 737,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 5 million cases and at least 163,400 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

