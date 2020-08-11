What to watch today: Stocks to rise as S&P 500 approaches new record high

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures pointed to opening gains today as the benchmark S&P 500 approaches a fresh record high for the first time since February. Dow futures implied a gain of more than 250 points at the opening bell, while S&P and Nasdaq futures also were in the green. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields rise as stimulus hopes, U.S.-China tensions persist (CNBC) The S&P is riding a seven-day win streak, its longest since April 2019, and is less than 1% away from the record high it set on Feb. 19. The 30-stock Dow, which rose 357 points Monday, also has mounted a seven-session win streak and now sits at its highest level since Feb. 24. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has closed lower for two consecutive trading days. The government is out with the July Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for a 0.3% increase compared to a 0.2% June decline. The ex-food and energy inflation rate is expected to rise 0.1% after falling 0.3% in June. Casper Sleep (CSPR), Canada Goose (GOOS), Sysco (SYY), and BioNTech (BNTX) issue quarterly earnings reports this morning. There are no reports of note out after today's closing bell.



* SoftBank swings to profit after record loss as Vision Fund recovers (CNBC) Global coronavirus cases have eclipsed 20 million, half of which have been registered in the last 45 days. India, Brazil and the United States account for more than half of the total case count. (Associated Press)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) lifted its suspension of planned debt reductions, which had been implemented due to financial conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The housewares retailer also said its comparable sales for July were positive. Novavax (NVAX) said its manufacturing capacity will be sufficient to meet demand for its Covid-19 vaccine, which it thinks could be as high as 600 million doses. The drug maker expects to begin a phase 3 trial as soon as late September. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) said it expects its Covid-19 vaccine candidate to enter a mid-to-late stage study in September and receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration sometime next year. Previously, Inovio had said it expected to begin mid-stage studies this summer. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) lost $8.35 billion during the second quarter as energy prices fell, and as the company wrote down the value of its oil and gas properties by $6.6 billion. American Express (AMEX) is in talks to buy online small business lender Kabbage for as much as $850 million in cash, according to a Bloomberg report. Tencent Music (TME) saw revenue jump by a better than expected 18% during the second quarter, with its paid subscriber base numbers jumping by 52%. The music streaming service put more music behind its paywall after signing new partnerships with music labels. Tilray (TLRY) lost more than expected for its latest quarter, and the cannabis producer's revenue was also below analyst estimates. Tilray said it had cut costs and increased revenue and is now focused on becoming profitable. Simon Property Group (SPG) reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, below the consensus estimate of 98 cents, with the mall operator seeing revenue below forecasts as well. Simon's results were hurt by unpaid rent from retailers forced to shut down due to the pandemic. IAC/InterActive (IAC) reported an unexpected quarterly loss, with revenue also missing Street forecasts. One of the key issues was slower sales growth in its ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) unit, with IAC saying volatility in results was likely to continue due to the pandemic.

WATERCOOLER