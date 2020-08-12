Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up

ABN Amro is to end all trade and commodity financing after a string of losses, in a massive overhaul of its activities that will see the Dutch bank cut 800 jobs.

Shares in ABN, which had lost almost half their value this year, were up 6.8% at 0925 GMT after it said its corporate bank will retreat to northwest Europe, exiting the United States, Asia, Australia and Brazil, except for clearing operations.

"We are over-exposed to global sectors and we had more than our fair share of exceptional client files", Robert Swaak, who became chief executive in April, told reporters on Wednesday.

ABN, in which the Dutch state still has a 56% stake, will focus on areas where it has significant scale, he added, including local energy markets, where the European Union's "green deal" is expected to lead to huge demand for finance.

The restructuring will affect around 45% of client loans, worth 18 billion euros ($21 billion) and follows several failed attempts to increase the profitability of the corporate bank, which has grappled with losses in offshore energy markets.

"Finally what we wanted", Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

Several other European banks have been rethinking their trade and commodity finance operations, including Natixis and BNP Paribas after energy trading losses and a shift to greener finance initiatives.