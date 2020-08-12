British foldable bike maker plans to launch subscription service next month as the cycling boom continues

British folding bike maker Brompton is planning to launch a subscription service next month as part of an effort to get more people using its bikes.

The London-based firm, which has sold around 500,000 bikes worldwide, will charge subscribers £30 ($39) a month if they sign up to a 12 month contract, or £42 a month if they opt for a rolling monthly contract. In return, they get to hold onto a £1,000 Brompton M3L bike, insurance, and access to a free repair service.

Brompton Bike Hire Managing Director Julian Scriven told CNBC that "demand for bikes has gone ballistic" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brompton subscription offering will launch in the U.K. in September but Scriven said that he would like to launch in Germany and the U.S. next.

"I have a strong affection for Germany," said Scriven on a phone call Tuesday. "I think it's often a much overlooked market for cycling but it's incredibly strong. And then if I wanted to take on the ultimate challenge, America has a lot of untapped potential."

Brompton, now 44-years-old and with approximately 400 staff, already has a bike hire scheme that allows people to pay a one-off fee of £6.50 to hire a bike for a day. This falls to £3.50 a day if they pay a £25 annual fee.

By comparison, the Brompton subscription service will work out at around £1 a day. Users must register online and Brompton said subscribers can pick up a bike from any Brompton hub in the U.K. and keep it for as long as they need.

Unlike the Brompton bike hire scheme, there's no fancy app for the subscription service. Users must sign up online and contact Brompton directly if they wish to change their membership or get a repair.