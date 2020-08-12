What it's like to be in a coronavirus vaccine trial

When Louis, a 45-year-old Las Vegas resident, heard that Moderna was looking for volunteers to enroll in its Covid-19 vaccine trial, he eagerly accepted.

Moderna, a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, kicked off its Phase 3 clinical trial for its mRNA-1273 vaccine this summer. The federal government invested in Moderna as part of its "Operation Warp Speed," an effort to make a coronavirus vaccine available as soon as possible.

The third leg of the clinical trial involves testing an experimental drug or vaccine in humans. On July 22, the Wake Research - Clinical Research Center of Nevada agreed to test the Moderna vaccine on 300 to 500 people as part of a broader push to study the effectiveness of the vaccine. Some 30,000 people are testing the Moderna vaccine in cities around the United States.

Las Vegas was selected because it's been a hotspot for the virus, with Clark County accounting for more than 49,000 cases of the 57,000 confirmed cases in Nevada, according to The New York Times.

Louis was selected because he's at high risk for catching the virus given his day job. He works at one of the most popular bars on the strip.

Louis, a bartender in the city in his mid-forties, wears a mask and does his best to keep a safe distance from his customers. But despite his best efforts, he recognizes that he's still exposed to a lot of people through work. Louis, like many other Americans in the hospitality industry, was furloughed from his job during the spring. In recent weeks, he's been called back in for the occasional shift as things have started to pick back up.

"I know people who've been sick and I'm scared," he said by phone. "I don't see this going away unless someone can come up with something to knock it down or slow it down."

Louis felt he should do his part because a good friend in his mid-forties spent 31 days in a coma after contracting the virus. That hit him hard, he shared, because his friend is also bartender who works out almost every day.

"He's fit as a fiddle," said Louis. "He was even training for a marathon when he got sick."

Louis declined to provide his full name for the story because he did not have permission from Moderna to do so. He also shared concerns about potential backlash from people who oppose vaccinations.

But he wanted to speak candidly about his experience because he's growing increasingly concerned about the "disinformation campaigns" related to vaccines, which he fears could put people off from getting one if and when it's approved.

In the U.S., according to recent polls, only half to three-quarters of people will get a vaccine if one is made available, which may hinder their effectiveness.

"I want people to see that if this guy can do it, they can do it too," he said.