What to watch today: Dow to open higher as Wall Street hopes for virus relief bill talks

Eastman Kodak (KODK) CEO Jim Continenza said the company supported the government's decision to halt a potential loan to the company, saying the deal required more work. The loan — designed to boost Kodak's pharmaceutical business — is under scrutiny due to the granting of stock options to executives just prior to the announcement of the loan deal. Roku (ROKU) was rated "buy" in new coverage at Deutsche Bank, which notes that the streaming video device maker is the leader in its category with a nearly 50% market share and said Roku has done an impressive job building out a large installed customer base. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of $3.31 per share, 4 cents wider than anticipated, with the restaurant chain's revenue also falling below estimates. Its sales were hit by pandemic-related closings, and subsequent reopenings with limited capacity. Overstock.com (OSTK) announced that a new stock offering of 2.1 million shares was priced at $84.50 per share compared to Tuesday's closing price of $92 per share. The online retailer said the money raised through the stock offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Fluor Corp. (FLR) said it would not be able to file its quarterly report in a timely manner without incurring unreasonable expense or effort, according to an SEC filing. The engineering and construction firm is in the process of investigating reporting in prior periods, but does expect to file its report before September 30.

