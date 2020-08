An unrelenting rise in stock market prices coupled with a favorable set of circumstances to allow the run to continue has pushed market veteran Ed Yardeni to increase his expectation for the S&P 500.

"The market is experiencing a meltup, making it hard to predict the upside and also raising the risk of a meltdown along the way up," Yardeni told clients.

To justify the price target increase, Yardeni cited a variety of factors.