Electric vehicle company Nio could be the 'Tesla of China,' Piper Sandler says

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
More and more companies are racing to bring all-electric vehicles to market as consumer tastes shift and investor enthusiasm for the space grows, and Piper Sandler believes increased attention should be paid to China-based EV company Nio.
"None of these newly-emerging companies (except Tesla) can match NIO's track record ... we think it's possible NIO deserves more airtime than it's getting," the firm said in a note to clients Tuesday night, following the automaker's latest earnings report.