If you have 2019 tax credits you overlooked, you can file an amended return electronically

If you missed a couple of tax credits when you rushed your 2019 tax return out the door in July, you might soon be able to amend it without leaving your living room.

While most taxpayers submit tax returns electronically, amended income tax returns — updates to your Form 1040 — are only processed on paper. You or your tax professional would then send the return to the IRS via certified mail.

The taxman said it would now begin accepting e-filed amended returns for the 2019 tax year this summer, and tax prep providers and software companies are just now adding the necessary forms.

The IRS receives about 3 million filings of Form 1040-X — the one for amended returns — every year.

Tax professionals at H&R Block will start processing 2019 e-filed amended returns on Aug. 17, said Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block. Do-it-yourselfers who file through the company will be able to e-file last year's 1040-X starting in 2021, he said.

"It's not that burdensome once you understand it, but printing and mailing the return to the right location, including the forms and the postage, can be daunting and inconvenient," said Phillips.

TurboTax is also gearing up and should have the capability "in a few weeks," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and tax expert at the firm.

"On amended returns, e-filing just gives you more accuracy," she said.