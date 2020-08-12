Skip Navigation
'I'm in control!' Quotations from Chairman Sumner Redstone

Marty Steinberg@MartyCNBC1
Key Points
  • "I was being burned alive," media tycoon Sumner Redstone recalled, about his close encounter with death.
  • "I expect to live forever. And I do everything possible to bring that result about," the media tycoon said in 2012.
From near death in a hotel fire to expectations of immortality, here are some memorable quotations from media tycoon Sumner Redstone.

"Content is king." — Redstone's credo that some say he, rather than Bill Gates, coined.

"I was enveloped in flames. The fire shot up my legs. The pain was searing. I was being burned alive." — Redstone in his 2001 book "A Passion to Win" about the 1979 hotel fire that almost killed him.

Sumner Redstone
Jason LaVeris | FilmMagic | Getty Images

"As they say, we bet the ranch. Something like $5-to-700 million, which is now worth about $8 billion." — Redstone in a 2012 interview with CNBC on the purchase of Viacom.

"Without Viacom, there would have been no Paramount. And there would have been no CBS." — Redstone, 2012 CNBC interview.

"Patience is a virtue that I do not respect. If you're patient, you'll never go anywhere. It takes impatience to drive you to succeed." — 2012 CNBC interview.

"I'm in control! Remember — I'm in control!" — Sept. 7, 1999, news conference after the takeover of CBS.

Sumner Redstone in 2012
Sumner Redstone, billionaire media tycoon, dead at age 97

"We don't think that someone who effectuates creative suicide and costs the company revenue should be on the lot." — Redstone, in interview with The Wall Street Journal after Paramount parted ways with Tom Cruise in August 2006

"I've always wanted to win. That doesn't mean I always have, or I always will, but it's been my objective throughout my life." — Redstone, 2012 interview with CNBC.

"I expect to live forever. And I do everything possible to bring that result about." — 2012 CNBC interview.