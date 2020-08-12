PPP loan forgiveness starts this week. Why some businesses aren't rushing to apply



The Small Business Administration opened the forgiveness portal for its Paycheck Protection Program loans this week, but companies may want to think twice before rushing in.

The CARES Act made these PPP loans available to cash-strapped small businesses starting on April 3. Since then, more than 5 million loans have been approved, accounting for $525 billion, according to SBA data as of Aug. 8 – the last day firms could apply for a loan.

The program attracted a bevy of applicants, since the loans are forgivable if borrowers devote at least 60% of the proceeds to payroll costs. Even if a business fell short of the threshold, partial forgiveness may be an option.

Repayment terms are also attractive: Firms pay an interest rate of 1% and have a six-month grace period before making repayments.

Loans issued before June 5 must be repaid in two years, while those issued after that date mature in five years.

Even though the forgiveness window is open, small businesses are sitting on the sidelines, accountants said. That's because the SBA continues to issue guidance in the form of frequently asked questions.

For instance, on Aug. 11, the agency clarified that employers' payments toward vision and dental benefits are considered "group health-care benefits" and are deemed payroll costs eligible for forgiveness.