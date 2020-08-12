Putin's plan for Russia's coronavirus vaccine is at 'high risk of backfiring,' expert says

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss situation in Syria. Mikhail Metzel | TASS | Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin is trying to score "a domestic win" with the planned rollout of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, after mismanaging his country's outbreak and failing to revive the economy, an expert said on Wednesday. Claiming it's the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, Putin on Tuesday announced that Russia's vaccine "works quite effectively" and "has passed all the necessary checks." His claim that has drawn skepticism from scientists and public health officials. "Let's be very blunt here: Putin needs a win, he needs a domestic win," J. Stephen Morrison, a senior vice president at think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "He's mismanaged the outbreak within his own territory, he's lost the public trust and confidence in his efforts, his economy is on its back, he can't deliver on any of the big costly public infrastructure projects that he promised in the last electoral campaign," he added.

This is a case of Russia cutting corners for big gains, big wins domestically and — they hope — internationally. J. Stephen Morrison Center for Strategic and International Studies

Russia has reported more than 895,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and over 15,100 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon in Asia, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The country's cumulative infections are the fourth highest in the world behind the U.S., Brazil and India, Hopkins data showed. Like other many experts, Morrison questioned the speed at which Russia has tested its vaccine. Clinical trials were completed in less than two months and more extensive "phase three" trials are only set to start on Wednesday. There has yet to be any published data of earlier trials, so the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine remain unclear. Still, Russia has announced that a full-scale production would begin next month.