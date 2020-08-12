Trump holds briefing as White House, Democrats remain far apart on coronavirus relief

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on Monday as the latest coronavirus relief bill remains stalled in Congress.

Lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on the bill, with the parties remaining at odds over enhanced jobless benefits, among other issues.

Over the weekend Trump signed four executive orders that extend unemployment benefits, provide a payroll tax holiday, defer student loan payments through 2020 and extend federal eviction protections. It's unclear how or if those efforts will work.

Still, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated on Monday that the White House would like to restart negotiations. Mnuchin reached out to Pelosi by phone on Wednesday but the conversation yielded no results.

Democrats and the Trump administration are "miles apart," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the secretary rejected their offer to meet in the middle between the Democrats' more than $3 trillion relief package and the GOP's roughly $1 trillion proposal.

Mnuchin in his own statement on Wednesday said that the administration is willing to compromise, adding that the "Democrats have no interest in negotiating."

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 20.4 million confirmed cases and over 744,733 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 5.1 million cases and at least 165,328 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

