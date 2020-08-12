This payment stock could rally another 7% by next month, trader says

Payment play Visa could be ready to pop.

With the company benefiting from e-commerce trends during the coronavirus pandemic and the stock digesting a recent top- and bottom-line earnings beat, there looks to be more runway from here, Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"There's a very high barrier to entry in the payment space," he said, calling Visa and Mastercard a "duopoly."

The two payment processors account for roughly 45% and 24.5% of global card transactions, respectively, according to data firm Nilson.

Recent additions to Visa's bull case include "several initiatives to expand their small business offerings — specifically digital and e-commerce — as well as their touchless point-of-sale offerings for brick and mortar," Gordon said.

He added that the company announced on Tuesday "a $500 million green bond offering to finance projects focused on energy-efficient improvements, renewable energy and sustainability."

As for the technicals, the key level to watch on Visa's chart is $200, Gordon said. Shares of the credit card giant closed half of 1% higher on Tuesday at $197.77.

"We have been in a consolidation" for several months, he said. "It looks to be on the back of that green bond announcement that it looks to be we may be breaking resistance here."