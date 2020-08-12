Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow rallied 289.93 points, or 1.1%, to close at 27,976.84. The S&P 500 gained 1.4% to close at 3,380.35. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging 2.1% to 11,012.24. Shares of the major tech companies rebounded from Tuesday's sell-off, putting the S&P 500 back within striking distance of its all-time high.
The S&P 500 closed less than half a percent below its intraday record of 3,393.52. It also traded above its record closing high on Wednesday before falling just short. However, Wall Street is still grappling with massive uncertainty out Washington regarding a new coronavirus stimulus package. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said both sides were still "miles apart" on relief negotiations.
Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet all rose more than 1%. Amazon advanced 2.7% and Microsoft gained 2.9%. Apple advanced 3.3%. Shares of companies that would benefit from the economy reopening struggled. Cruise operator Carnival fell by 4% while bank stocks closed broadly lower.
Weekly jobless claims data along with import price numbers are set for release Thursday
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.