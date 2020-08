American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

Money manager David Herro told CNBC on Wednesday that Google-parent Alphabet remains a value stock even as it's risen nearly 50% since it's coronavirus-era lows in late March.

"The story for Alphabet is pretty clear: it is actually a value stock," Herro, chief investment officer at Harris Associates, said on "Squawk on the Street."

Alphabet shares were up 1.75% Wednesday to around $1,506 apiece, but it notched 52-week high of $1,587 on July 21.