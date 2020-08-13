Japan markets set to jump as U.S. markets rally; investors await Australian jobs data

Japan markets were set to jump at the open, following a surge in the U.S. markets overnight as tech stocks rallied.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago at 23,195 compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,843.96.

Shares in Australia were set to be relatively unchanged at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 6,130, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200 which last closed at 6,132.00.

Meanwhile, Australia's jobs data is expected to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. It comes as coronavirus cases surged again in recent weeks in Victoria state. Authorities had to impose a night curfew and tighten restrictions again last week in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, according to Reuters.

In earnings news, Chinese tech giant Tencent reported quarterly earnings after markets close on Wednesday. Gaming boosted overall revenue in the second quarter, while Tencent saw some weakness in its advertising business. Overall, its profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 33.1 billion yuan ($4.76 billion) compared to 27.56 billion yuan expected. That's a 37% year-on-year rise.