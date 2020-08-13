Agents of change: Jon Fortt leads @ Work talk with Lowe's and Sychrony CIOs

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]

As technology assumes an outsized role in every business, the CIOs of Lowe's and Synchrony will share their experiences as technological and cultural change-makers, leading their organizations toward the kind of agile mindset that will drive optimal outcomes, even in difficult times.

Seemantini Godbole, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Lowe's

Carol Juel, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Synchrony

Jon Fortt, "Squawk Alley" Co-Anchor, CNBC