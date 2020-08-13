Biden looks to former Fed Chair Yellen for economic advice

Joe Biden is seeking advice from former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who ran monetary policy while the Democratic nominee served as vice president.

Yellen, now a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution, was among a handful of economists who on Thursday briefed Biden about an economy that has been reeling during the five-month coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign.

Among those joining Yellen were Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and who served as Biden's chief economic advisor from 2009-11; Heather Boushey, president and CEO at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth; Harvard University professor Raj Chetty, Michigan State University professor Lisa Cook, and Biden senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan.

A release from the campaign stated that the group has "an array of different specialties and backgrounds."

Bernstein is a widely recognized progressive who appears often on CNBC; Chetty is known for his work in racial and economic inequality; Cook has been a leader in trying to include more Black women in the field of economics; and Boushey's think tank also focuses on income inequality.