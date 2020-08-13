Coronavirus relief stalemate could drag on for weeks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

An impasse over the next round of coronavirus aid will likely drag into the weekend after Democrats and Republicans described themselves as hopelessly far apart on a deal to combat raging economic and health-care crises.

Leaders in Washington followed a familiar script Thursday. They indicated the sides have made no progress toward an agreement.

They do not know when meaningful negotiations will restart. They called the opposing party unreasonable as millions of Americans wonder whether they can afford food or housing in the coming days and weeks.

Negotiators' path to resolving vast differences of opinion over the best tools to stabilize a country ravaged by the pandemic looks murkier than ever. As the stalemate drags on, an ineffectual response from Congress risks hampering efforts to contain the world's worst virus outbreak and blowing up positive steps toward an improved economy.

An agreement on legislation, let alone passage of a bill, looks weeks away. The House left Washington for all of August pending a deal on pandemic aid. The Senate typically leaves town for the weekend after its Thursday session.

The parties' 2020 political conventions will consume their attention over the next two weeks. If they return next month without an agreement, lawmakers will have to consider coronavirus aid while trying to avoid a government shutdown by Sept. 30.

It is unclear now when Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will sit down with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to resume discussions. Pelosi and Mnuchin last made contact by phone on Wednesday, when Mnuchin once again said the White House would not double the GOP's roughly $1 trillion aid offer.

On Thursday, Pelosi said she does not have a timeline for when the sides will talk again.

"I don't know. When they come in with $2 trillion," she told reporters at the Capitol.

"We can't wait until Sept. 30. People will die," Pelosi said earlier in her news conference.