Jim Cramer reveals 7 deadly stock sins he sees on Twitter — 'cheerleading is for football'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said investors should be taking a more cautious approach to the market now that stocks have put a lot of points on the board.

"I don't know where the top will be, but I do know we're a lot closer to the top than we were in March or April, when it felt like the sky was falling," the "Mad Money" host said.

The comments come after a mixed day of trading on Wall Street where the S&P 500 widened the gap from its record trading highs from earlier this year. The benchmark index slipped 0.20% to 3,373.43 and the Dow Jones backpedaled 0.29%, or 80.12 points, to 27,896.72.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the bright spot of the day, climbing 0.27% to 11,042.50.

Since the start of August, market players have watched the S&P 500 inch closer to levels not seen since February. The index is attempting a full recovery from all of the losses it endured from the marketwide meltdown that began before economic lockdown measures were put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

With the market near its highs, Cramer, who is very active on Twitter, sought to address the top mistakes he has seen investors make on Twitter.

"I see a lot of people making a lot of mistakes, mistakes that could really hurt you if this tape turns menacing," said Cramer, who laid down the law on what he sees as seven deadly sins of investing.

"There's a huge difference between blind speculation and informed speculation. You have to be informed because when this tape eventually turns down, the speculators who go in blind will be blown out faster than a snowshoe rabbit trying to escape from a big cat," Cramer said. "Maybe you get out alive, but more likely you end up as some short seller's lunch."