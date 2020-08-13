What to watch today: Dow to open slightly lower as Wall Street eyes weekly jobless claims

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures indicated a modestly lower open for Thursday, following a Wednesday rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 end the day about six points short of its Feb. 19 record close. Dow futures implied a roughly 60-point drop at the bell. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq futures were slightly higher. (CNBC) The benchmark S&P rose 1.4% Wednesday in its best daily gain since July 6, while the Nasdaq gained 2.1%, registering its largest one-day advance since July 20. The Dow and S&P 500 have both been higher in eight of the past nine sessions, and the Nasdaq broke a three-day losing streak, its longest since March, with its Wednesday gain.



* U.S. Treasury yields fall from five-week highs as investors monitor auctions, data (CNBC) The Labor Department will release its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for 1.1 million new claims for the week ending August 8. Claims had been up by 1.186 million the prior week. At the same time, the government will issue July import and export prices. Tapestry (TPR) is one of the few companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while Applied Materials (AMAT) and Baidu (BIDU) report after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

SmileDirectClub (SDC) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 17 cents per share, 3 cents wider than expected, although the maker of dental aligners did see revenue come in above analyst projections. Revenue was down 82% from a year earlier, as the pandemic shut many of the company's stores and led customers to delay purchases. Vroom (VRM) reported a wider than expected loss in its first quarter as a publicly traded company, although the online used car seller did see revenue come in above estimates. The pandemic was a key factor as sales tumbled more than 60% from a year earlier, although it did see a surge in its e-commerce business. Vroom also gave a lower than expected current quarter revenue forecast. Walt Disney (DIS) and actors at its Walt Disney World theme park have resolved a dispute over Covid-19 testing, with Disney agreeing to provide a virus testing area outside the park that will be run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The actors – who cannot wear protective masks while performing – had argued that the company's proposed safeguards were inadequate. United Airlines (UAL) will add 28 daily flights to four destinations in Florida in November, but said it was prepared to cut those flights back if coronavirus case levels in Florida remain high. Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Property (BPY) are in advanced talks to jointly purchase J.C. Penney's retail business, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The shopping center operators are two of the bankrupt retailer's biggest landlords. Fossil (FOSL) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 23 cents per share, compared to the consensus estimate of a $1.71 per share loss. Revenue easily exceeded estimates for the maker of watches, handbags, and other fashion goods, despite pandemic-related store closures. Aspen Technology (AZPN) earned an adjusted $1.54 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 per share, with the maker of asset optimization software also seeing revenue come in above Wall Street forecasts. Aspen said customers continued to invest in its products despite pandemic-related challenges to their own businesses.

WATERCOOLER