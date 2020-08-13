European markets head for lower open ahead of U.S. jobless claims data

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory Thursday as investors track the lack of progress in negotiations over a U.S. pandemic relief package and await the latest U.S. jobless claims data.

London's FTSE is seen opening 40 points lower at 6,226, Germany's DAX 12 points lower at 13,056, France's CAC 40 down 13 points at 5,065 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 31 points at 20,355, according to IG.

The latest weekly jobless claims data stateside will provide a snapshot Thursday of the state of the world's largest economy.

Another 1.1 million workers are expected to have filed first-time claims for state unemployment benefits during the week ended August 8. That would mark a deceleration from the prior week, though still well above any reading prior to the pre-Covid era.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats and the Trump administration are "miles apart" on negotiations for the next pandemic relief package, in what is now a common refrain for progress on a possible deal.

In Asia, markets mostly jumped on Thursday morning, following a surge in the U.S. markets Wednesday as tech stocks rallied, brushing off the lack of progress over a coronavirus aid package.

Earnings on Thursday come from Carlsberg, Bilfinger, Deutsche Telekom, Thyssenkrupp and Tui.

- CNBC.com staff contributed to this market report.