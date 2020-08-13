German digital bank N26 is facing outcry from its staff over management

German digital bank N26 is grappling with discontent from some of its employees, who are trying to organize a works council to express their concerns with management.

Staff at the Berlin-headquartered fintech company are due to hold votes on Thursday and Friday to elect a board for the works council, which aims to represent workers in meetings with employers.

This move was met with fierce opposition from N26's management, with the company filing a court order to prevent their meetings from happening. But on Thursday, the employees organizing the works council said their elections would still take place after German labor union ver.di offered to chair the meeting.

"Trust and confidence in the management of N26 ensuring the wellbeing of the workforce as a whole is at an all time low," the N26 workers claimed in a statement on their website. "We have seen that our management is aware of the discontent of employees."

"The next step now is to elect the members of the Works Council. N26 GmbH will select an electoral board on 14 August 2020 and N26 Operations GmbH will select an electoral board on 13 August 2020," the statement continued. "After this initial meeting the process will begin to elect candidates to a Works Council."

N26's co-founders Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal have argued for an alternative, saying they believe the traditional German works council excludes international employees. The company claims it filed an injunction against the employee gathering due to concerns over safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.