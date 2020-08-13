Skip Navigation
Goldman puts buy rating on Penn Gaming, sees big upside as Barstool Sports helps it grab customers

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
From left: David Portnoy, Erika Nardini of Barstool Sports and Jay Snowden, Penn National Gaming on CNBC's Mad Money, January 29, 2020.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Goldman Sachs is bullish on casino and online-betting play Penn National Gaming as it captures the growing sports betting market through its partnership with Barstool Sports. 